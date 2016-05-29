AKA Series Volume Four compilation – Zoltar (Dominic Stanton)

Dominic Stanton, aka Domu, quietly unveils an eight-track compilation of re-edits and unreleased tracks spanning broken beats, deep house and electronica

[one_half]

In his usual understated way, Dominic Stanton — better known as Domu — has quietly released an eight-track compilation under his “rarely used” moniker Zoltar.

For those not familiar with the late-’70s TV cartoon Battle of the Planets, Zoltar was a masked alien overlord intent on ruling the galaxy. It’s clear Dominic’s ambitions aren’t so tyrannical; buying AKA Series Volume Four would suit him just fine.

Here, Dominic has unveiled some re-edits and unreleased tracks spanning broken beats, deep house and electronica.

On this page are the broken beats of Shut Up Zark! and Wah Wah, a duo that brings to mind vintage Domu.

Head to the Bandcamp page of Sonar’s Ghost, where you can hear the remaining six tracks and buy this particularly reasonably priced album.

• If you like this article, subscribe to Commercial Break’s free newsletter or RSS feed (click here ).

[/one_half][one_half_last]Shut Up Zark!

Wah Wah



Website

Sonar’s Ghost on Bandcamp



Track listing

1. Jason’s B-Boy Stance

2. Shut Up Zark!

3. Wah Wah (Zoltar’s Edit)

4. Tiny, Do You Know?

5. Making Shapes With Keyop

6. New World (Spectre’s No Rhodes Edit)

7. Fiery Phoenix in Africa

8. Mysterio Rides Again[/one_half_last]