Bugz In The Attic live in Stockholm – free music download

Exuberant performance by a broken beat collective that included Kaidi Tatham, Daz-I-Ku and Mark Force

Back in the early noughties broken beat collective Bugz In The Attic were, to use the parlance of their west London base, “runnin’ t’ings”. They had a record deal with Virgin and were in demand, particularly for remixes. A glance at Bugz In The Attic’s personnel reveals why they were so sought after: talented musicians such as Kaidi Tatham, Seiji, Mark Force, Daz-I-Ku, Matt Lord and Afronaught were among their ranks.

More than a decade later, Swedish DJ Mad Mats has discovered a 2007 recording of a live show the outfit performed at his long-running Raw Fusion club night in Stockholm.

Not only has the DJ kindly uploaded the session, but you can download it and relive that bruk-infested night from the comfort of your living room. Thank you Mr Mad Mats.

Download the performance here, although be warned it won’t be available indefinitely.

