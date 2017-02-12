Changing Times EP – Kaidi Tatham

Ex-Bugz and 4hero collaborator makes his debut for London label First Word Records

First Word Records has been releasing quality tunes on the soulful end of the dance music spectrum since 2003. The London-based independent label is home to the likes of beats master Tall Black Guy, bass player Ross McHenry and, more recently, DJ-producer Eric Lau. The latter has dabbled in broken beats, but First Word has never really embraced the genre. Until now.

Kaidi Tatham, of bruk collective Bugz in the Attic, has joined the FW family. It’s a coup for Aly Gillani, label boss. The first run of vinyl for Kaidi’s Changing Times EP sold out the day it was released, a testament to how highly regarded the keyboardist is.

Not to worry, digital downloads are still available. Anyone familiar with Kaidi’s shuffling rhythms and inventive harmonic hooks will adore Changing Times. Highlights include the head-nodding groove of Chui Nui and the brisk, dexterous drumming of final track Shims.

On this page are two songs from the EP. The remainder can be heard at Kaidi’s Bandcamp page, where Changing Times can be bought.

