Eleanora EP by Panax – free music download

Fans of the jazzy rap of ATCQ and J Dilla will dig the chilled beats and laid-back verses of this Canadian rapper
This EP by Canadian rapper Panax is a follow-up to his single Fakin The Funk. That jazzy download was produced by AstroLogical, one half of Potatohead People that created the boom-bap beats of the Big Luxury LP.
AstroLogical also produced this six-track release. Fans of the chilled hip hop of A Tribe Called Quest and J Dilla will be nodding their heads appreciatively to Panax’s laid-back raps that touch on subjects spanning social inequality (Grey) to mental health (Doors).
On this page are two tracks and a video from the EP. The remaining songs can be heard and downloaded from Panax’s Bandcamp page.
Eleanora is good — so good, in fact, that although Panax gives fans the option of “Buy Now/Name your price”, parting with some cash is the honourable thing to do. It really is worth it.
Young Adults
Grey
Websites
Panax on Bandcamp
Panax on SoundCloud
Track listing
1. Eleanora
2. Young Adults
3. All I Know ft. Kapok
4. Organisms
5. Grey
6. Doors ft. Lowkey Melody & Alivea Arele
All I Know ft. Kapok
