I Want It To Be EP – Omar

UK singer-songwriter Omar releases a trio of mellow neo soul tunes just in time for summer

[one_half]

For many the perfect soundtrack to summer is some velvety neo soul from Omar Lye-Fook, so it’s apt that this July the UK singer-songwriter releases his I Want It To Be EP. Its three tracks are taken from his eighth studio album, Love In Beats, which is due out in January 2017.

The EP’s title song opens with a distinct reggae groove that transforms into Latin-y rhythms — a neat stylistic trick.

Destiny — featuring Guadeloupe-born singer Jean-Michel Rotin — and Sissy Pa Sissy, are two more hip-swaying, rhythmic outings that will perfectly complement balmy bustling club nights.

On this page is the video for I Want It To Be and snippets from the EP, which can be bought from iTunes and Kudos Records.

• If you like this article, subscribe to Commercial Break’s free newsletter or RSS feed (click here ).

[/one_half][one_half_last]I Want It To Be EP samples



Website

Omar

[/one_half_last][one_half]I Want It To Be video from Omar

[/one_half][one_half_last][/one_half_last]