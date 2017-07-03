It’s Time album – Thee Gobbs

Summery soulful house by a South African producer who cut his teeth as a sound engineer
To coincide with summertime in the northern hemisphere and the long 4th July weekend in the States, the Atjazz label has released It’s Time, the debut album by Manqoba Sishi, aka Thee Gobbs. The former sound engineer at South Africa’s Jazzworx studios specialises in a brand of soulful house that complements chilled balmy nights perfectly.
Early Thee Gobbs hits, such as The Love — featured in the video above — and Like a Drum, are among It’s Time’s 21 tracks. The LP also includes more than half a dozen remixes from the likes of Bristol-based producer Sean McCabe and Atjazz label boss Martin Iveson.
Alongside Tsholo, who sings on The Love and Sacrifice, is a swathe of other vocalists, such as TeePee and Moneoa. Their contributions enriches Thee Gobbs’s house production with an additional soulful layer.
Check out the two videos on this page before heading to Amazon, iTunes and all good outlets to downloads It’s Time.
Atjazz label
Thee Gobbs
1. The Love (feat. Tsholo)
2. Decisions (feat. TeePee)
3. Thin Ice (feat. RJ Benjamin)
4. Wild and Free (feat. Nolly Nolz)
5. Like a Drum (feat. Merdly B)
6. Sacrifice (feat. Tsholo)
7. Time to Rise (feat. Kabomo)
8. U Know It (feat. Moneoa & Afro’traction)
9. Make up Sax (feat. Bantu Soul)
10. Glad U’r Alive (feat. Gomolemo)
11. Can’t Go Wrong (feat. Tebz)
12. A Musical Journey
13. Like a Drum (Fish Go Deep Vocal Mix)
14. Like a Drum (Fish Go Deep Dub) [feat. Merdly B]
15. Like a Drum (TrueSelf Remix) [feat. Merdly B]
16. The Love (Atjazz Floor Dub) [feat. Tsholo]
17. Time to Rise (Sean McCabe Remix) [feat. Kabomo]
18. Time to Rise (Rocco Dub Mix) [feat. Kabomo]
19. U Know It (Deep Xcape Remix) [feat. Afro’traction & Moneoa]
20. U Know It (Eltonnick Remix) [feat. Afro’traction & Moneoa]
21. U Know It (SK95 & Rampage Broken Mix) [feat. Afro’traction & Moneoa]