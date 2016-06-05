Postpartum (Dorian Concept Remix) by Taylor McFerrin – free music download

Download this free electrified remix of a song taken from Taylor McFerrin’s 2014 album

[one_half]

To promote his upcoming spring US tour, Taylor McFerrin — son of veteran jazz vocalist Bobby — is giving away a track (in exchange for fans’ email addresses).

Postpartum, the first song from Taylor’s debut album Early Riser, is treated to an electronic makeover by Dorian Concept.

The Austrian whizkid has stripped out Taylor’s original vocals, beef upped the beats, and added his trademark synth flourishes.

You can currently download the track from here.

• If you like this article, subscribe to Commercial Break’s free newsletter or RSS feed (click here ).

[/one_half][one_half_last]Taylor McFerrin’s Postpartum (Dorian Concept Remix)



Websites

Taylor McFerrin

Dorian Concept[/one_half_last]