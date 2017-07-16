Simmering & The Long Climb In The Sun EP – Tatham, Mensah, Lord & Ranks

Jazzy boogie courtesy of a quartet well-practised in crafting a groove

Kaidi Tatham, Dego, Matt Lord and Akwasi Mensah release a 12″ that will no doubt have sold out by the time you’ve read this. Their music is popular. Downloads are, of course, still available.

On both Simmering and The Long Climb In The Sun, the tracks appear to slyly start at unconventional places.

Simmering seems to begin midway through a funky groove, before Kaidi’s flute kicks in over Mensah’s rhythmic guitar riffs. Similarly unconventional is The Long Climb In The Sun, which appears to start during the song’s bridge, later making way for a backdrop of jutting chords and sharp beats.

The quartet also covers Grace Jones’s reggae-tinged ’80s hit Private Life, although that song is only available to those lucky enough to purchase the vinyl release.

Check out Simmering and The Long Climb In The Sun on this page. Then head to Dego’s 2000Black Bandcamp site, where you can buy those downloads.

