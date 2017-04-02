The Self feat. Jordan Rakei single – Richard Spaven

Single from the upcoming album by a drummer who’s worked with The Cinematic Orchestra, Flying Lotus and 4hero
Fortunate singers or saxophonists might get the chance to release solo albums, but drummers are rarely afforded such opportunities; theirs is usually a life of back-to-back session work. Percussionist Richard Spaven, however, is on to his third LP entitled The Self, which follows on from the Whole Other* and Spaven’s 5ive.
Above is the video for the title track. It features Aussie soulman Jordan Rakei, who released the well-received LP Cloak in 2016. Jordan adds his dulcet vocals over Richard’s offbeat rhythms, a foretaste of an ethereal soundscape that has become the drummer’s hallmark. Other artists on the forthcoming album include London singer Cleveland Watkiss and in-demand US pianist Kris Bowers.
The single accompanying this video comes out on April 7 2017, while The Self album hits stores on June 23. In the meantime, why not check out Mr Rakei’s Cloak LP below, which can be bought immediately.
Jordan Rakei’s Cloak
Richard Spaven