U Alone by Children of Zeus feat. Caron Wheeler – free music download

Soul II Soul’s fans will adore this free download of “lo-fi soul music” by a duo hailing from Manchester

In 2016 Manchester duo Children of Zeus — comprising Tyler Daley and Konny Kon — supported the elder statesmen (and women) of UK dance, Soul II Soul. In a nod to Soul II Soul’s legacy, the First Word Records’ artists, who describe their sound as “lo-fi soul music”, are kindly giving away a free track featuring Soul II Soul’s very own Caron Wheeler.

U Alone sports Soul II Soul’s languid rolling rhythms over Wheeler’s vocals and rap by Children of Zeus. As Jazzie B would say, it’s the kind of track that’ll give you “a happy face … for a lovin’ race”.

U Alone can be downloaded from Children of Zeus’s SoundCloud page, but it won’t be available forever, so get your skates on…

