Worth the Wait (Mark de Clive-Lowe remix) – Nils Wülker

Jazz trumpeter’s low-key ballad gets an uptempo overhaul

Outside dedicated jazz circles, Nils Wülker isn’t particularly well known. However, this remix of the German trumpeter’s track might change that.

Keyboardist Mark de Clive-Lowe, who’s worked with such talented folk as Omar and Bémbé Ségué, is on remix duties giving the balladry original an uptempo overhaul. Worth the Wait, co-written by Nia Andrews, is from Nils’ eighth album Up and features the wonderful vocals of neo soul songstress Jill Scott.

Over Mark’s soulful house arrangement is Nils’ darting trumpet that duets with Jill’s graceful voice. The result is good — so good, in fact, that DJs will be wishing Worth the Wait lasted longer.

The remix can currently be bought at Traxsource.