Find My Way single – Aurora Dee Raynes

Uptempo tablas meet meticulous choreography on this one-take video from a soulful London duo

Unfinished Sympathy placed Bristol’s Massive Attack on the map not only because it was a sensational song but on account of its clever one-take video. Aurora Dee Raynes no doubt hope their one-take promo for Find My Way does the same for them.

The North London duo rehearsed every weekend for five weeks to perfect this video — a commitment that’s only worth doing if the track warrants it. In this case it does.

Find My Way, with its rhythmic bass and off-beat drumming, is the kind of track multicultural London has a knack of conjuring up. Indian tablas add to its percussive groove against a backdrop of jutting, urgent chords.

Watch this beguiling video (above) before purchasing the track from Aurora Dee Raynes’s Bandcamp page.