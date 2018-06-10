Smorgasbord of big beats and hip hop stylings from Canada’s boom ‘n’ bap masters
Big Luxury, this duo’s 2015 album, was a masterclass in how boom ‘n’ bap grooves should be done. Nick And Astro’s Guide To The Galaxy continues where their debut LP left off: a smorgasbord of big beats and hip hop stylings.
These Vancouver producers haven’t, however, stood still. The summery neo soul of Morning Sun builds on Big Luxury’s hits, as does the jazzy No Sleept Till MTL and the twisted interludes of Returning The Flavour.
But the signature sound of Nick Wisdom and Astrological — those distinctive boom ‘n’ bap beats — is never far away; it’s front and centre on such neck-snapping joints as Quest For Love, Do My Thing and All Alone.
On this page are three tracks from Nick And Astro’s Guide To The Galaxy, which can be bought from Potatohead People’s Bandcamp site. There, you can also sample the rest of this fine album.
No Sleep Til MTL
All Alone feat. Illa J & Moka Only
1. Late Show Theme
2. Morning Sun feat. Nanna B
3. Quest For Love
4. Talking With Gawd
5. Do My Thing feat. Kapok & Illa J
6. No Sleept Till MTL
7. Liftin Up feat. K-Maxx
8. All Alone feat. Illa J & Moka Only
9. Returning The Flavour feat. Trian Kayhatu
10. Change Of Heart feat. Illa J
11. El Himno De La Barbería
12. Rituals