Smorgasbord of big beats and hip hop stylings from Canada’s boom ‘n’ bap masters

Big Luxury, this duo’s 2015 album, was a masterclass in how boom ‘n’ bap grooves should be done. Nick And Astro’s Guide To The Galaxy continues where their debut LP left off: a smorgasbord of big beats and hip hop stylings.

These Vancouver producers haven’t, however, stood still. The summery neo soul of Morning Sun builds on Big Luxury’s hits, as does the jazzy No Sleept Till MTL and the twisted interludes of Returning The Flavour.

But the signature sound of Nick Wisdom and Astrological — those distinctive boom ‘n’ bap beats — is never far away; it’s front and centre on such neck-snapping joints as Quest For Love, Do My Thing and All Alone.

On this page are three tracks from Nick And Astro’s Guide To The Galaxy, which can be bought from Potatohead People’s Bandcamp site. There, you can also sample the rest of this fine album.

Quest For Love



No Sleep Til MTL



All Alone feat. Illa J & Moka Only Websites

Potatohead People on Bandcamp

Bastard Jazz Recordings