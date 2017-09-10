Brixton Baby video – Ty

UK rapper pens a song exploring a phenomenon that’s uprooting scores of communities

This video is about the gentrification of Brixton, although Ty could just as easily have been rapping about Brooklyn, New York or East Palo Alto, California. Those areas, like the south London enclave, have witnessed generations of working-class folk being priced out of homes by an influx of wealthier newcomers.

In the case of Brixton, the very energy and multiculturalism that Ty celebrates in this song adds to the area’s allure; it’s why accountants and lawyers are flocking there. But, as the rapper alludes to, once gentrification is complete the vibrancy these well-heeled invaders crave will vanish too. Without heterogeneity, Brixton’s dynamism dies.

Brixton Baby is the debut song from Ty’s forthcoming LP, A Work of Heart, which is scheduled for release on the Jazz Re:freshed label later in 2017.