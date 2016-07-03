Cascade, The Inside Is The Outside, The Believer EP – Tatham, Mensah, Lord & Ranks

Listen to some 21st-century boogie from a funky foursome that includes Kaidi Tatham and Dennis “Dego” McFarlane
The quartet of Kaidi Tatham, Akwasi Mensah, Matt Lord and Dego made fans wait three years between their eponymous 2012 album and their next release. Their follow-up, however, to 2015’s Off The Christmas Card List EP hasn’t taken quite as long. Just six months, in fact.
The Cascade, The Inside Is The Outside, The Believer EP follows the same blueprint of TMLR’s previous album, which can be best described as 21st-century boogie, with a smattering of broken beats and disco.
The vinyl for this release has already sold out, a testament to the quality of this funky foursome’s work.
Don’t fret, though. Digital downloads are still available from 2000Black’s Bandcamp page.
Websites
2000Black label
Dego on Bandcamp
Track listing
1. Cascade
2. The Inside Is The Outside
